Nvidia's Huang says 'doing our best' to serve Chinese market

BEIJING: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday his firm was "doing our best" to serve China's vast market for semiconductors after meeting Beijing officials.

Huang is in the Chinese capital this week to attend the China International Supply Chain Expo, a forum for the country to boost its image as the global defender of free trade in contrast to the tariff chaos sparked by US President Donald Trump.

He said officials had told him the country was "open and stable."

"We spoke about... China welcoming foreign companies to invest here and build businesses here, and that China is open and stable," he told reporters at the expo.

Huang also said he had told them his firm, which this week became the first to hit $4 trillion in market value, was keen to serve the massive Chinese market for microchips needed in everything from mobile phones to electric vehicles.

"They want to know that Nvidia continues to invest here, that we are still doing our best to serve the market here," he said.

Huang also addressed the expo's opening ceremony on Wednesday morning, when he hailed China's role in pioneering artificial intelligence.

"China's open-source AI is a catalyst for global progress, giving every country and industry a chance to join the AI revolution," he said in a reference to Chinese AI startup DeepSeek.

"AI is transforming every industry, from scientific research and healthcare to energy, transportation and logistics," he said.

Huang praised China's "super-fast" innovation, powered by its "researchers, developers and entrepreneurs."