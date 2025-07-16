Tajikistan's apricot farmers grapple with climate change

ISFARA: Tajik apricot farmer Uktam Kuziev is worried about the future now that climate change is threatening Central Asia's vital fruit harvest.

This is one of the world's most exposed regions to the effects of climate change and its poor, rural farming communities are particularly vulnerable.

Kuziev is one of more than 100,000 people employed in Tajikistan's apricot industry, a historic occupation across the mountains and valleys in the north of the landlocked country.

Ten percent of all the world's orchards are located here, according to United Nations data.

But mild winters, melting glaciers, late frosts and water scarcity all pose challenges to cultivation in Tajikistan's apricot capital of Isfara.

"Last year, some land turned desert-like due to lack of water and the soil cracked into pieces," Kuziev told AFP.

"The apricot trees dried up because they weren't watered," the 72-year-old farmer said, standing in front of stubby apricot trees swaying in the wind.

The fruit is "especially vulnerable" to climate change, according to the World Bank, due to "escalating temperatures, shifting precipitation patterns and increased frequency of extreme weather events".

Water shortages

At street markets in Isfara, vendors sell buckets of fresh apricots next to piles of glistening red cherries, while on roadsides dried fruits are sold from giant sandbags.

Tajikistan classifies the fruit as a "strategic product" with the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization.

"Apricot cultivation in northern Tajikistan is very important economically and socially... It creates jobs and improves the standard of living of the population," Muminjon Makhmajonov, deputy director of Isfara Food, a major dried fruit producer, told AFP.

So important is the furry orange fruit to the local economy that a giant monument to it has been erected in the middle of Isfara city.