Tech Mahindra Q1 net profit jumps 34% to Rs 1,141 crore

BENGALURU: IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Wednesday posted a 34% y-o-y consolidated net profit at Rs 1,140.6 crore for the quarter that ended in June 2025, compared to Rs 851.5 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of FY26 missed street estimates and stood at Rs 13,351.2 crore, up 2.7% y-o-y.

The company's EBIT was at Rs 1,477 crore, up 34% y-o-y and new deal wins total contract value (TCV) in Q1 stood at $809 million.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our performance is steadily strengthening, reflecting disciplined execution and a focused strategy. Deal wins have increased by 44% on a last 12 months (LTM) basis, supported by broad-based momentum across verticals and geographies.”