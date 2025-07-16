Tech Mahindra Q1 net profit jumps 34% to Rs 1,141 crore

BENGALURU: IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Wednesday posted a 34% y-o-y consolidated net profit at Rs 1,140.6 crore for the quarter that ended in June 2025, compared to Rs 851.5 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of FY26 missed street estimates and stood at Rs 13,351.2 crore, up 2.7% y-o-y.
The company's EBIT was at Rs 1,477 crore, up 34% y-o-y and new deal wins total contract value (TCV) in Q1 stood at $809 million.
Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our performance is steadily strengthening, reflecting disciplined execution and a focused strategy. Deal wins have increased by 44% on a last 12 months (LTM) basis, supported by broad-based momentum across verticals and geographies.”
Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “We have delivered seven consecutive quarters of margin expansion -- a clear reflection of the discipline and focus across our organisation. Even in an uncertain environment, our Project Fortius program continues to generate meaningful results and drive operational improvements.”
The company's total headcount stood at 1,48,517, up 897 y-o-y, down by 622 employees sequentially, and its attrition was at 12.6%. Tech Mahindra was selected by a railroad company in the Americas region for the support and development of a portfolio of applications across multiple corporate functions of the company and across multiple technologies including SAP, salesforce, and data analytics, amongst others.
In the first quarter, Tech Mahindra's communication vertical saw 2.5% growth and BFSI grew 4.7%. The company's revenue from the Americas market, which accounts for 49.2% of its overall topline, fell 5.9% y-o-y. Its number of $50 million+ clients was at 26, up by 2 y-o-y.
The company also said that its agentic AI portfolio (200+ AI agents) powers hybrid workforces across industries. Over 77,000 employees across the company have been trained in AI and Gen AI.