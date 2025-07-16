Thermal power investments set to double to Rs 2.3 trillion by FY28

MUMBAI: Investments to set up thermal power generation units are likely to double to Rs 2.3 trillion over the three fiscals through 2028, compared with the preceding three financial years, as the government has renewed its focus on the sector to help meet the growing energy demand and the resultant base-load power requirement.

During the past three fiscals, private companies accounted for only 7-8% of capital investments to augment capacities. But in the coming three years, private capex into this sector will contribute nearly a third, with central and state undertakings accounting for the balance, Crisil Ratings said in a report Wednesday.

The government has set a target of at least 80 gw of thermal capacity addition by fiscal 2032. Of this, nearly 60 gw has either been announced, or is in various phases of implementation, with private developers taking up nearly 19 gw, which will be operationalised only after fiscal 2028.

According to Manish Gupta, deputy chief ratings officer at Crisil Ratings, energy demand is expected to log a compound annual growth of 5.5% to 2,000 billion units by fiscal 2028. Nearly 70% of the incremental demand will be met by renewable sources. However, with renewable energy being intermittent—solar is available only during daytime, and wind is concentrated from May to September—thermal power remains critical to meet the base-load demand consistently.