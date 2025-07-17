LTIMindtree Q1 net profit rises 10.6% to Rs 1,254 crore

BENGALURU: LTIMindtree on Thursday posted a 10.6% jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,254 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The company had reported Rs 1,133.8 crore profit in the year-ago period.
Its revenue from operations in the June quarter stood at Rs 9,840.6 crore, up 7.6% compared to Rs 9,142.6 crore in the same quarter last year.
"We had a promising start to the year delivering broad-based growth, expanding margins, and making significant progress on our strategic priorities. Our Fit4Future program, sales transformation efforts, and pivot to AI have enhanced agility and strengthened our ability to scale for the future," said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.
"While the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, I’m confident that our disciplined execution and unwavering client focus will continue to drive our performance," he added.
The company's operating margin (EBIT) in the June quarter stood at 14.3%, expanding by 50 bps Q-o-Q. It has 741 active clients as of June 30, 2025 and its $10 million+ clients (total 90) increased by 3 on a y-o-y basis.
Its order book in Q1 was at $1.6 billion, up 17% y-o-y. Among its deal wins, the company said a global agribusiness leader selected LTIMindtree to implement an AI-driven model for application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services. This suite of IT services includes SAP S/4HANA, ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure, and AI frameworks and focuses on efficiency and growth, driven by vendor consolidation, it said.
While its banking, financial services and insurance segments grew 10.6% y-o-y, technology, media and communications fell 4.7%. Its North America revenue grew 4.2% y-o-y and Europe at 7% y-o-y.
The company's headcount stood at 83,889 professionals as of June 30, 2025 and its trailing 12-month attrition was at 14.4%.