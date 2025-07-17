LTIMindtree Q1 net profit rises 10.6% to Rs 1,254 crore

BENGALURU: LTIMindtree on Thursday posted a 10.6% jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,254 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The company had reported Rs 1,133.8 crore profit in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations in the June quarter stood at Rs 9,840.6 crore, up 7.6% compared to Rs 9,142.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

"We had a promising start to the year delivering broad-based growth, expanding margins, and making significant progress on our strategic priorities. Our Fit4Future program, sales transformation efforts, and pivot to AI have enhanced agility and strengthened our ability to scale for the future," said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

"While the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, I’m confident that our disciplined execution and unwavering client focus will continue to drive our performance," he added.