Wipro Q1 net profit up 11% to Rs 3,330 crore

BENGALURU: IT services company Wipro on Thursday reported an 11% rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at Rs 3,330 crore compared to Rs 3,003 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations in Q1 stood at Rs 22,134.6 crore, up 0.8% compared to Rs 21,963.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company expects revenue from its IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,560 million to $2,612 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.0% to 1.0% in constant currency terms.

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said, “In a quarter shaped by macroeconomic uncertainty, clients prioritised efficiency and cost optimization. We partnered closely with them to address these needs, resulting in 16 large deals, including two mega deals. Building on the momentum from last quarter and supported by a strong pipeline, we are well positioned for the second half. AI is no longer experimental - it’s central to our clients’ strategies, and we are delivering real impact at scale.”