Chinese trade curbs threatening $32 billion export ambition, warns India's electronics sector

NEW DELHI: India’s smartphone and electronics industry has raised serious concerns over what it describes as informal but targeted trade restrictions imposed by China. The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), in a letter to the government, sought swift policy measures to address these unofficial restrictions, which could derail the country’s $32 billion export-driven manufacturing ambitions.

As per the ICEA letter, India’s electronics manufacturing sector remains heavily reliant on China for high-precision tools, specialized machinery, and critical components. Over the past eight months, manufacturers have been facing informal export restrictions that are nearing the level of an outright ban. Shipments of essential equipment are either being withheld at the origin or delayed at Chinese ports, leading to operational inefficiencies, production delays and increased costs. Sourcing alternatives from Japan and South Korea is reported to be three to four times more expensive.