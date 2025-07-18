QIP ahoy! With landmark Rs 25k-crore SBI issue, QIP issues hit 5-year peak so far

MUMBAI: Companies are lapping up the qualified institutional placements (QIPs) route—the easiest and the shortest way to raise equity capital—like there is no tomorrow.

As many as 30 issuers—led by the Rs 25,000-crore issue by SBI being the largest-ever issue in the history of India Inc— have raised close to Rs 60,000 crore via this mode so far this year. In the whole of 2024, 95 issuers had collectively raised Rs 1.37 trillion.

Of the total so far, more than half—Rs 30,470 crore—came in from 10 issuers in July alone, taking the total QIP fundraising to a five-year high.

This also marks the strongest monthly performance since September 2020, when six companies had raised over Rs 39,000 crore via QIPs.

It can be noted that State Bank of India hit the capital markets on July 16 with India Inc's largest ever QIP issue worth Rs 25,000 crore, which is said to have received a whopping 4.1 times oversubscription at Rs 1.1 trillion from over 120 institutional investors. This is also the nation's largest lender's biggest issue and comes seven years after Rs 15,000 crore issue in June 2017, which then also was the largest QIP issue.

Though the bank, with a Rs 66-trillion balance-sheet, has not yet officially disclosed the details of the landmark issue, sources said it got over Rs 1.1 trillion in bids from over 120 investors. They include storied names such as LIC, which remains the largest institutional investor in the country, and also the SBI, owning 9.38% of the bank, after the government that owns 57.43%. The government's holding will come down by 3.47% post-issue.

The fundraise will add 60 bps to the core capital of the bank which was 14.25% as of March 2025.

While LIC is said to have pumped in Rs 5000 crore in to the bank's equity, the other investors include foreign players like the private equity giant Blackrock, London-based hedge fund Marshall Wace, and the US-based Millennium Capital Partners.

Domestic investors are led by SBI MAC (which owns 2.96% in the parent now), HDFC AMC (1.34%), ICICI Prudential AMC (1.67%), NPS Trusts (1.49%) Nippon Life AMC (1.21%) among others.