With Kelvinator buy, Reliance eyes bigger share in India’s growing appliances sector

Reliance Retail has acquired consumer durables brand Kelvinator from the Electrolux Group, which pegged the transaction value at SEK 180 million (nearly Rs 160 crore). This move underscores the Indian retail giant's ambition to strengthen its foothold in the fast-growing but highly competitive home appliances market.

Kelvinator, once a prominent brand, pioneered electric refrigeration for home use globally. It entered the Indian market in 1963 and became a prominent brand in the 1970s and 1980s. Kelvinator held a big share in the Indian market until the 1990s liberalization saw the entry of global giants like LG and Samsung that quickly surged ahead.

Kelvinator also witnessed ownership changes -- from Electrolux to Whirlpool -- and due to intense competition and declining investment by its owners, the brand’s market presence faded. In India, the Kelvinator brand was revived in 2019, when Reliance signed a licensing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution deal with Electrolux.

Now, with the acquisition of the Kelvinator name, Reliance aims to re-establish its presence in one of the fastest growing market for white goods in the world. India's consumer goods market could nearly double to Rs 3 lakh crore ($34.8 billion) by 2029, according to an EY report.