HDFC Bank net  jumps over 12% to Rs 18,155 crore on one time income

MUMBAI: The largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has on Saturday posted 12.24 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 18,155.21 crore for the June quarter on an all round performance across all key metrics along with a Rs 10,000 crore one-time income from the IPO of its non-bank arm last month.

Its total income rose to Rs 99,200 crore from Rs 83,701 crore in the reporting period of which net interest income came in at Rs 31,438 crore which by expanded 5.4 percent.

On a consolidated basis, total income rose to Rs 1.33 trillion from Rs 1.17 trillion a year ago.

The bank with close to Rs 40 trillion balance sheet also declared a maiden bonus shares at the rate of 1:1 and an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

The core net interest margin came down from 3.46 percent to 3.35 percent, reflecting faster repricing of deposits compared to assets.