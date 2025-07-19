ICICI Bank net profit jumps 15.5% to Rs 12,768 crore in Q1 of FY26

MUMBAI: The second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has reported a street-beating 15.5 percent growth in its net profit to Rs 12,768.21 crore in the June quarter on better asset quality that brought down its provisions for bad loans.
Insurance subsidiaries ICICI Prudential Life and ICICI Lombard General contributed positively to the overall performance, with the group’s total capital employed rising to over Rs 3.29 trillion.
The core net interest income of the bank increased 10.6 percent to Rs 21,635 crore, while the other income, excluding treasury operations, recorded a 13.7 percent surge to Rs 7,264 crore.
Given the lower asset pricing and higher cost liabilities, the core net interest margin narrowed to 4.34 percent from 4.41 percent a quarter ago, the bank said Saturday.
The overall provisions, excluding the ones for taxes, came at Rs 1,815 crore compared to Rs 1,332 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said.
The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.67 percent from 2.15 per cent a year ago.
The net interest income, which is the difference between the interest income earned and the interest expended, stood at Rs 21,634.46 crore for the quarter, up 8.4 percent.
The core operating profit rose 13.6 percent to Rs 17,505 crore. Total standalone income rose to Rs 51,451.81 crore, compared to Rs 45,997.70 crore, of which other income surged to Rs 8,504.90 crore from Rs 7,001.92 crore a year earlier.
Recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were Rs 3,211 crore compared to Rs 3,292 crore.
The net additions to gross NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were Rs 3,034 crore compared to Rs 2,624 crore. The bank has written off gross NPAs amounting to Rs 2,359 crore. The provisioning coverage ratio on non-performing loans was 75.3 percent.
As of June 2025, the bank’s total provisions, other than specific provisions on fund based outstanding to borrowers classified as non-performing, amounted to Rs 22,664 crore or 1.7 percent of loans, release said.
Total deposits increased 12.8 percent to Rs 16.08 trillion, while advances rose to Rs 13.64 trillion.