ICICI Bank net profit jumps 15.5% to Rs 12,768 crore in Q1 of FY26

MUMBAI: The second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has reported a street-beating 15.5 percent growth in its net profit to Rs 12,768.21 crore in the June quarter on better asset quality that brought down its provisions for bad loans.

Insurance subsidiaries ICICI Prudential Life and ICICI Lombard General contributed positively to the overall performance, with the group’s total capital employed rising to over Rs 3.29 trillion.

The core net interest income of the bank increased 10.6 percent to Rs 21,635 crore, while the other income, excluding treasury operations, recorded a 13.7 percent surge to Rs 7,264 crore.

Given the lower asset pricing and higher cost liabilities, the core net interest margin narrowed to 4.34 percent from 4.41 percent a quarter ago, the bank said Saturday.

The overall provisions, excluding the ones for taxes, came at Rs 1,815 crore compared to Rs 1,332 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.67 percent from 2.15 per cent a year ago.