RBL Bank net slumps 46% on higher provisions, crimped margins

MUMBAI: RBL Bank, a mid-sized private sector lender that has been facing headwinds for some time, reported a sharp 46% drop in net profit to ₹200 crore for the June quarter, down from ₹371.5 crore a year earlier. However, on a sequential basis, the bank saw an improvement in net profit, rising from ₹69 crore in the previous quarter.

The management, meanwhile, remains optimistic about a recovery in margins and profitability in the coming quarters.

"Margins have bottomed out, and we should see an improvement from Q3," said CEO R Subramaniakumar in the earnings call on Saturday.

"The recent cut in deposit rates should start showing an impact in Q2 and Q3," he said, adding he is confident of maintaining 14-15 percent growth going forward.

The bank’s total standalone income for the quarter stood at Rs 4,510 crore, slightly up from Rs 4,476 crore.