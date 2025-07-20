Crypto platform CoinDCX suffers Rs 378 crore loss in security breach; User funds safe, say founders

Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has reported a major security breach resulting in the theft of USD 44.2 million (approximately Rs 378 crore). The company confirmed the incident involved an internal operational account and assured users that customer assets remain completely safe and unaffected.

In a First Incident Report released on Sunday, CoinDCX disclosed that the breach was detected in the early hours of July 19, around 4 am IST.

The compromise involved unauthorised access to one of its accounts on a partner exchange, triggering a financial exposure of over $44 million. The platform clarified that the loss is being absorbed entirely by CoinDCX’s treasury reserves and will not impact user holdings.

“This was a sophisticated server breach targeting an internal wallet used solely for liquidity provisioning on a partner exchange,” said Sumit Gupta, co-founder of CoinDCX, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Customer wallets remain secure, and no user funds are at risk. CoinDCX will bear the full extent of the loss.”