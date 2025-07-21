A decade after its launch here, the Hyundai Creta still dominates Indian roads

Few cars define an era and reshape market dynamics. The Hyundai Creta is one of them. Completing a decade on Indian roads, the Korean carmaker’s bold move to introduce a mid-size sports utility vehicle (SUV) in a market dominated by budget-friendly hatchbacks not only mainstreamed the segment but also made it one of the most competitive.

Sales-wise, Creta now not only leads the SUV segment but the overall Indian passenger vehicle market. So far in CY2025 (January–June), Creta has been the best-selling SUV in India and has emerged as the top-selling model across all categories in 3 out of 6 months this year.

As per industry data, Creta is the second best-selling car in the first half (January-June) of CY25. Despite the slowdown seen in the car market, Creta sales during this period surged 10% to 100,560 units, marginally lower than 101,424 units clocked by Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR. The small difference in sales between the two models is notable, especially considering that the Creta comes with a much higher price tag than an entry-level hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Brezza and Swift are other best-selling nameplates during this period.