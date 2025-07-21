A decade after its launch here, the Hyundai Creta still dominates Indian roads

Few cars define an era and reshape market dynamics. The Hyundai Creta is one of them. Completing a decade on Indian roads, the Korean carmaker’s bold move to introduce a mid-size sports utility vehicle (SUV) in a market dominated by budget-friendly hatchbacks not only mainstreamed the segment but also made it one of the most competitive.
Sales-wise, Creta now not only leads the SUV segment but the overall Indian passenger vehicle market. So far in CY2025 (January–June), Creta has been the best-selling SUV in India and has emerged as the top-selling model across all categories in 3 out of 6 months this year.
As per industry data, Creta is the second best-selling car in the first half (January-June) of CY25. Despite the slowdown seen in the car market, Creta sales during this period surged 10% to 100,560 units, marginally lower than 101,424 units clocked by Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR. The small difference in sales between the two models is notable, especially considering that the Creta comes with a much higher price tag than an entry-level hatchback.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Brezza and Swift are other best-selling nameplates during this period.
Annual sales of Creta have more than doubled since its launch (92,926 units in CY2016 to 186,919 units in CY2024). Over 1.2 million units of the SUV have been sold in India, an unparalleled feat in the mid-size SUV space. The made-in-India Creta is exported to over 13 countries and so far, HMIL has exported over 2.87 lakh units.
Despite increased competition and the presence of a dozen models, Creta dominates the mid-size SUV segment with over 31% market share in the Indian automotive industry. Industry experts often cite robust reliability, multiple powertrain options, and excellent resale value as the key reasons why the Creta remains the top choice for many SUV buyers.
Unlike many models which come with a single powertrain option, Creta is available in petrol, diesel, turbo and electric, and offers both manual and automatic transmission options. As per reports, Creta will also be Hyundai’s first hybrid offering in India, slated to arrive with its next-generation upgrade in 2027.
Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), said, “Over the past 10 years, it has become the gold standard for the Indian SUV buyer.” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, of HMIL, said, “From just 2 models in 2015 to 12 models today, the mid-SUV segment has become fiercely competitive, yet Hyundai Creta continues to lead, grow and define the category it helped create.”