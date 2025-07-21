Campa Cola corners 14% market share in key cities, claims Reliance Retail

NEW DELHI: Campa Cola, the soft drink brand owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, is reportedly gaining market share from established competing brands such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo in India.

"Campa has now 14% market share in key markets," said Dinesh Taluja, chief financial officer of Reliance Retail, without naming these markets.

“We did a high decibel campaign during IPL for Campa, which has a very high recall. And we now have double digit market share in key markets. We are also pretty quickly expanding our supply chain and building robust manufacturing capabilities across the length and breadth of the country,” Taluja said during a recent analysts call.

The New Indian Express could not independently verify the said market share of Campa Cola in the local soft drinks space.

While these numbers are small in comparison to Coca-Cola’s 60% market share and PepsiCo’s 30% market share in the carbonated drinks market in India, Taluja believes ‘these numbers are building up very fast.’

The company says it is using 'world-class' manufacturing and R&D facilities with a lot of automation and backward integration, which would give it superiority on product as well as the lowest cost and help it win in the market.

Campa is currently available in five flavours/ranges – Campa Cola, orange, lemon, Campa Powerup, and Campa Cricket (an energy drink). This soft drink brand was acquired by Reliance in August 2022 for Rs 22 crore. It was relaunched in March 2024.

Reliance Retail’s FMCG business raked in Rs 4,400 crore revenue in the first quarter (FY26), registering over 100% growth year-on-year. As the company announced earlier, RCPL will be soon demerged from Reliance Retail and will be made a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The company says the proposed demerger, which will be completed in the current financial year, will help RCPL build a focused organisation and house all consumer brands portfolio, said CFO Taluja in the analysts call.