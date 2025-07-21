Moody's affirms SBI ratings with stable outlook

MUMBAI: Moody's Ratings has affirmed State Bank of India's Baa3 long-term deposit ratings and upgraded the bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) to Baa3 from Ba1.The agency has also upgraded the additional tier 1 (AT1) securities preferred stock non-cumulative medium term note programme of the bank rating to Ba3 from B1.

The upgrade of the BCA does not result in any change in the deposit ratings because the deposit ratings are already at the same level as the nation’s sovereign rating (Baa3 stable). At the same time, it has maintained a stable outlook on the ratings, where applicable, the agency’s Amit Pandey and Alka Anbarasu said on Monday in a note issued from Singapore.

“The affirmation of SBI's ratings with a stable outlook reflects the bank's large and diversified lending franchise with sound asset quality. SBI has the strongest retail franchise and access to low-cost deposits, and sufficient holdings of liquid government securities support its funding and liquidity.

“The upgrade of the bank's BCA is driven by our expectation that the bank's internal capital generation along with opportunistic external capital raise will improve its capitalization over the next 12-18 months, bringing its standalone credit profile in line with the other similarly rated peers,” Moody’s said.