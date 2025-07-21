Renault Group gets new CEO in India as French automaker aims to boost sales in third largest car market

In recent times, Renault has shown intent to increase its presence in India. The carmaker reportedly plans to launch five cars over the next two years, including an electric vehicle and the new Duster to reenter the mid-size SUV segment.

The company is expected to launch the facelift of the Triber and Kiger models this week.

Renault has also set an ambitious target of having a five per cent market share in the world’s third largest car market by sales volume.

Deblaise, 52, joined Renault Group in 2000 as Advanced Process Engineer. Over the past two decades, he has held several key positions across the group’s global operations. Since 2022, he has served as CEO of Renault Korea, where he led key transformation initiatives.

“Deblaise’s appointment to Renault Group India reflects the Group’s strong confidence in his leadership and underlines the strategic importance of India as a key pillar in Renault’s global growth ambitions,” said Renault in a statement.