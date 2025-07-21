Sebi lifts ban on Jane Street; firm resumes trading after Rs 4,843.5 crore disgorgement

MUMBAI: The markets watchdog Sebi has reportedly lifted the trading ban it had on July 3 imposed on the New York-based proprietary trading giant Jane Street after it had last week deposited Rs 4,843.5 crore that the regulator had sought to disgorge from it.

“Jane Street is back in action in the market and has resumed trading,” a market source told the TNIE on Monday.

“After all it was logical for the trading ban to be lifted as the Sebi’s interim order clearly mentioned that if the company paid up the designated amount on or before July 14, the ban would be lifted,” the source explained.

While Sebi did not respond to calls to confirm or deny whether it has formally lifted the ban or not, and Jane Street India could not be contacted.

On July 3, the Sebi in a 105-page interim order along with 500-odd pages in annexures had banned the algo trading giant for gaming the market, especially the index derivatives.

At Rs 4,843.5 crore in penal charges or disgorgement, this is the largest ever penalty that the Sebi has imposed on any entity under its watch.