After $44 million crypto theft, CoinDCX says it's financially strong and here to stay

BENGALURU: After the recent $44 million crypto theft, CoinDCX on Tuesday said it is financially strong, fully operational and committed to building for the long-term.

Co-founder Sumit Gupta said, “CoinDCX is more focused than ever on building India’s most trusted crypto company - with integrity, resilience, and long-term vision. We’re building stronger. We’re moving faster. And we’re not slowing down. DCX Group is focused on building for the next decade of crypto adoption. Strong revenue, user-first actions, and deep investor confidence form the foundation for our next phase of growth. We're here to stay, lead, and grow.”

It also said that DCX Group -- comprising CoinDCX (India), BitOasis (UAE and Bahrain), and Okto -- is a high-growth, financially sound business built for scale and that its annualised group revenue stands at Rs 1,179 crore and assets under custody (AUC) are over Rs 10,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Web3 venture firm Hashed Emergent has released the COINS Act — a non-binding model law intended to support the country's crypto policy dialogue with a structured, constitutionally aligned framework for regulating crypto-assets and decentralised systems.