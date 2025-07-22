Air India completes DGCA‑mandated inspections on Boeing 787 & 737 fuel control switches; says all fine

Air India on Tuesday (July 22) confirmed that it has concluded precautionary inspections of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) locking mechanisms across its entire fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Boeing 737 aircraft (including its Air India Express division). The inspections were carried out in compliance with a DGCA directive issued on July 14, following the tragic crash of a Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad last month that claimed 260 lives

The Tata-owned airline said that all inspections were completed within the DGCA-mandated timeline, with voluntary checks initiated by Air India as early as July 12. It reported no anomalies or malfunctions in the FCS locking mechanisms.

Both Air India and its low-cost arm, Air India Express, have fully complied with the regulator’s safety advisory, Air India said.

The checks follow a preliminary Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report, which revealed that in the June 12 crash, both engines’ fuel control switches had moved to the “CUTOFF” position shortly after takeoff.

In response, the DGCA directed all Indian operators to inspect the FCS locks on Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft by July 21.

Air India also undertook throttle control module (TCM) replacements across its 787 fleet per Boeing’s maintenance guidelines, it stated on Tuesday.

“Air India remains committed to the safety of passengers and crew members.” an Air India spokesperson said in the Tuesday statement.