Ambitious Akasa aims to have 226 planes in its fleet by 2032

Akasa Air has set an ambitious target to have 226 planes in its fleet by 2032, with an annual capacity addition of 25-30%, the airline's Chief Financial Officer Ankur Goel said on Tuesday. Launched in August 2022, the Mumbai-headquartered carrier currently has a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes and flies to 23 domestic and international destinations.
Akasa expects available seat kilometres -- a measure of passenger-carrying capacity -- to increase by more than 30% this fiscal year, on top of 50% growth the year before.
The CFO did not provide a year-by-year breakdown of plane deliveries but said they were expected to increase over the period.
Akasa, along with many other carriers, has been facing delivery delays from US aircraft manufacturer Boeing as 737 MAX planes faced regulatory scrutiny after a mid-air cabin panel blowout last year. Boeing dispatches also took a hit from a seven-week workers’ strike in its US factory.
Akasa Air has placed orders for 226 Boeing 737 MAX planes, of which 30 are currently being operated by the carrier. Akasa expects to induct five more planes in the current fiscal year, making it a 35-fleet airline. The airline plans to have 770-775 pilots by year-end to serve its growing fleet.
Akasa also said it is focused on cost leadership and is working on reducing unit cost in the current fiscal year. While Goel did not provide profit or revenue data for financial year 2024-25, Akasa Air’s standalone net losses reportedly rose 18.7% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to about Rs 1,983 crore in 2024–25 (FY25). Akasa losses surged though rival airlines saw a sharp improvement in their financial metrics in the last financial year, with IndiGo reporting a record profit.
Akasa had a domestic market share of 5.3% in May 2025 as against a 4.8% share in May 2024. Market leader IndiGo had a share of 64%, followed by the Air India Group, which grabbed a market share of 26.5% in May 2025.
To support expansion plans, Akasa Air in February had announced signing agreements with marquee investors to infuse fresh capital into the airline.
A consortium of investors, including Premji Invest, the global investment arm of IT Czar Azim Premji, Claypond Capital, which is the investment office of Ranjan Pai, and funds managed by 360 ONE Asset, a leading asset management firm, has signed investment agreements with Akasa Air. Independently, the family of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a key stakeholder in the airline, has committed to an additional capital infusion.