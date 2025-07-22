Ambitious Akasa aims to have 226 planes in its fleet by 2032

Akasa Air has set an ambitious target to have 226 planes in its fleet by 2032, with an annual capacity addition of 25-30%, the airline's Chief Financial Officer Ankur Goel said on Tuesday. Launched in August 2022, the Mumbai-headquartered carrier currently has a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes and flies to 23 domestic and international destinations.

Akasa expects available seat kilometres -- a measure of passenger-carrying capacity -- to increase by more than 30% this fiscal year, on top of 50% growth the year before.

The CFO did not provide a year-by-year breakdown of plane deliveries but said they were expected to increase over the period.

Akasa, along with many other carriers, has been facing delivery delays from US aircraft manufacturer Boeing as 737 MAX planes faced regulatory scrutiny after a mid-air cabin panel blowout last year. Boeing dispatches also took a hit from a seven-week workers’ strike in its US factory.

Akasa Air has placed orders for 226 Boeing 737 MAX planes, of which 30 are currently being operated by the carrier. Akasa expects to induct five more planes in the current fiscal year, making it a 35-fleet airline. The airline plans to have 770-775 pilots by year-end to serve its growing fleet.