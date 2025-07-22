Brokerages turn bullish on Zomato over improving quick commerce biz Blinkit

Despite a 90% year-on-year drop in Q1FY26 profit, Eternal Ltd (Zomato’s parent company) assuaged investor concerns with optimistic management commentary and strong growth in its quick commerce business Blinkit. Brokerages have given the stock a thumbs-up, with analysts predicting that Blinkit’s losses have peaked and margin improvements are on the horizon.

Blinkit's revenue during the quarter surged to Rs 2,400 crore, surpassing Zomato’s food delivery revenue of Rs 2,261 crore. Overall, Eternal's consolidated revenue grew 70% year-on-year to Rs 7,167 crore in Q1, exceeding the street estimate.

Blinkit’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved to -1.8% of net order value (NOV) in Q1FY26 (from -2.4% in Q4FY25), despite adding 243 new dark stores. Eternal management believes absolute losses have peaked and margins will continue to improve as recently opened stores mature.

Eternal cited that there is already a 2.5%+ margin in some cities, reinforcing long-term guidance of 5-6% EBITDA margins. The store count is expected to increase from 1,550 to 2,000 by December 2025.

Eternal’s commentary on improving business was widely welcomed by investors as the stock hit a record high of Rs 311.25 on Tuesday, rallying nearly 15% intraday and emerging as the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index. The effect of Zomato’s earnings was also seen on the shares of its biggest rival Swiggy which rose 6% to settle at Rs 418 apiece.