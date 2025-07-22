Colgate-Palmolive's Q1 profit, sales down on subdued urban demand

CHENNAI: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd's net profit for the April-June quarter fell sharply to Rs 320.62 crore from Rs 363.98 crore a year ago. The company's revenue from operations also dropped 4.4% year-on-year in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 to Rs 1,420.64 crore.

The fast-moving consumer goods major's operational profit was Rs 431.95 crore in the reporting quarter, lower than Rs 489.25 crore last year.

“Our Q1 results reflect persistent headwinds from tough operating conditions on account of subdued urban demand and elevated competition intensity. The current quarter performance is also influenced by cycling a high base from the previous year...," Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release on Tuesday.

The management also said it expects to navigate the current challenges and anticipates a gradual recovery in the second half of the current financial year.

At 2:17 pm, shares of the company, which focuses on oral care and personal care in the Indian market, traded nearly flat on the NSE.