NSDL's Rs 4,000-crore offer for sale set to open next week

MUMBAI: The Rs 4000-crore primary share sale of market infrastructure institution National Securities Depository (NSDL) through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route is set to open for public subscription next week—most probably on July 30.

The issue is a pure OFS worth around Rs 4,000 crore at current currency levels, a market source told TNIE. The issue should hit the market most likely on July 31 depending on market conditions.

NSDL is the market leader as well as the oldest player in this space. It will become the second listed depository services company after CDSL (Central Depository Services) which went public in June 2017 with a Rs 524-crore issue which was also purely an OFS overbought 170 times.

At the current price level, NSDL, set up in November 1996, is targeting an IPO valuation of around Rs 16,000 crore.

As of December 2024, NSDL is the largest depository in terms of number of issuers, number of active instruments, market share in demat value of settlement volume and value of assets held under custody.