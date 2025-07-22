Select Committee recommends dropping mandatory ITR filing for claiming refunds

According to the Select Committee report, stakeholders who advocated for the omission of this sub-clause argued that Clause (ix), as initially proposed, had the effect of denying a refund to a person if the Return of Income was delayed beyond the specified due date.

However, tax experts have contended that the legislature's intent is not to deny a refund to an assessee solely because the income return has been filed after the due date. They argue that the presence of clause (ix) in section 263(1)(a) leads to an unintended interpretation that an assessee must file the Return of Income within the due date to claim a refund. "The clause (ix) does not serve any purpose since it is certainly permissible for a person to furnish a belated return. Accordingly, the omission of the same would avoid unnecessary confusion and unintended hardship to the assessee,” they explain.

Who are exempted from filing I-T returns?

Individuals earning below the taxable income threshold are exempt from paying income tax. This limit stands at ₹2.5 lakhs annually under the old tax regime and ₹3 lakh under the new tax regime. Additionally, those whose only income source is agriculture or farming are typically exempt from filing income returns, though a threshold for agricultural income may necessitate filing. Certain Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are also exempt if their income exclusively comes from dividends or interest, or if it's already subject to TDS. Lastly, senior citizens over 75 years of age, whose income consists solely of pension and interest, can also be exempt from filing their ITR.