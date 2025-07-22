TRAI announces phased migration to 1600-series for BFSI commercial calls to combat spam

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) announced on Tuesday that the telecom sector will transition to a mandatory migration to a dedicated '1600-series' number for all transactional and service calls originating from the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors in phases. This move aims to curb the rampant issue of spam calls.

The regulatory body held a high-level meeting with representatives from various key organizations. The meeting, convened at TRAI headquarters, included participants from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

They were joined by officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), underscoring a unified approach to a complex problem. Regulators discussed establishing specific timelines for this mandatory migration to the '1600-series' for all transactional and service calls from the BFSI sectors.