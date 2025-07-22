Vardhman Textiles Q1 net dips marginally; textile revenue sees growth

CHENNAI: Vardhman Textiles Ltd's consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 declined to Rs 207.66 crore from Rs 239.79 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The textile manufacturer's revenue from operations in the reporting quarter was Rs 2,385.66 crore compared to Rs 2,308.59 a year ago.

Shares of the company fell nearly 2% in intraday trading on NSE post the result announcement on Tuesday.

Its core textiles business saw revenue grow to Rs 2,342.32 crore in the first quarter ended June, from ₹2,270.31 crore last year. Acrylic Fibers business saw modest revenue growth year-on-year to Rs 69.38 crore.