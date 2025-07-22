Why parliamentary panel pushes for 'Income' over 'Receipts' while taxing NPOs

NEW DELHI: The Select Committee of Lok Sabha scrutinising the proposed Income Tax Bill, 2025, has recommended a crucial amendment to Clause 335, urging the reintroduction of the term "income" instead of "receipts" when defining "regular income" for registered non-profit organisations (NPOs). This change is aimed at ensuring that only the net earnings of these entities are subject to taxation and accumulation rules, a concept currently absent from the Income-Tax Act, 1961.

Clause 335 of the new Bill seeks to introduce a definition for "regular income" for NPOs, a move intended to streamline their taxability. However, during its deliberations, the Committee voiced significant concerns over the Bill's use of "receipts" where the existing 1961 Act referred to "income."

The committee has emphasised that taxing "receipts" contravenes the fundamental principle of real income taxation. Representations received by the committee in this regard argue that "Receipts" can encompass capital recoveries or gross inflows, which do not necessarily represent a net profit or surplus.

For instance, if an NPO sells an asset for Rs 10,00,000 that was acquired at ₹9,50,000, taxing the entire ₹10,00,000 as a receipt would be incorrect; only the Rs 50,000 gain should be considered taxable.