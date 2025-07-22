Zee Entertainment PAT rises in Q1, but revenue falls

CHENNAI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 143.70 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026, higher than the Rs 118.10 crore reported last year. However the company's revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,825 crore from the year-ago quarter's Rs 2,131 crore.

A sharp fall in other sales and service weighed down on the company's revenue. Revenue from other sales and service slumped to Rs 84.60 crore from Rs 232 crore a year ago. Other sales and services declined due to lower theatrical and syndication revenue, the company said in its post-earnings investor presentation.

Advertisement revenue also fell in the reporting quarter to Rs 758.50 crore from Rs 911.30 crore last year. The company attributed this fall to an extended sports calendar, and slowdown in fast-moving consumer goods sector spending. The media and entertainment company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation fell 16% year-on-year to Rs 228 crore.

The company said it is focused on achieving breakeven via revenue growth and maintaining a balanced cost structure. It also expect performance improvement momentum to sustain driven by growth and operating leverage.