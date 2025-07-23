ED files complaint against Myntra, related companies over Rs 1,654 crore FEMA violation

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru, has filed a complaint against fashion etailer Myntra and its related entities under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, for allegedly violating foreign investment rules to the tune of Rs 1,654.35 crore under the guise of wholesale trading.

The complaint has been filed under Section 16(3) of the FEMA. In an official release on Wednesday, the ED stated that the inquiry in the matter was initiated on the basis of “credible information that Myntra Designs Private Limited (Myntra) and its related companies are doing Multi Brand Retail Trade (MBRT) in the guise of ‘Wholesale Cash & Carry’, allegedly in violation of the extant Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy.”

The ED investigation revealed that Myntra had "declared that they were engaged in the business of wholesale cash & carry and invited and received FDI from foreign investors equivalent to Rs 1,654.35 crore, and that they sold the majority of their goods to Vector E- Commerce Pvt Ltd (which sold the goods in retail to the ultimate customer)." The agency added, "Vector E-Commerce and Myntra are related parties and belong to the same group or group of companies."

“Vector was created and continued to be used as corporate entity to bifurcate the B2C (business to customer i.e Myntra to retail customers) transaction into B2B (Myntra to Vector) and then B2C (Vector to retail customers),” the ED said.