Forex reserves of $700 billion cover 95% of external debt: RBI bulletin

MUMBAI: The country’s foreign exchange reserves, which stood at close to $700 billion in the latest reporting week, can cover 95% of external debt outstanding at the end of March 2025, and also take care of over 11 months of goods imports cover, according to the Reserve Bank’s July bulletin.

"The external sector remained resilient, backed by ample foreign exchange reserves and a moderate external debt-to-GDP ratio. At the current level, the reserves cover 95% of external debt outstanding at the end of March 2025, and can also provide over 11 months of goods imports cover," said the RBI bulletin released on Wednesday.

Forex reserves stood at $699.74 billion for the week to July 18, down by $3.04 billion, according to the RBI data, which attributed the fall to the reduction in foreign currency assets, while gold reserves saw a slight increase.

The foreign exchange reserves had stood at $702.78 billion as of June 27, up by $4.8 billion from the previous week and had peaked at $704.885 billion for the week to September 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, the RBI made net forex purchases of $1.76 billion in the spot forex market in May, according to the bulletin. This comes after it remained the net seller of $1.66 billion in April. According to the bulletin, the RBI gross purchased $9.12 billion and sold $7.36 billion in the spot market in May.

This was because the rupee was under pressure depreciating by 1% in June against the dollar.

The RBI's net outstanding forward dollar sale stood at $65.2 billion in April, compared to a net sale of $72.6 billion in March, the data showed.