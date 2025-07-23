GST lens on UPI payments may drive small businesses back into cash economy, warns SBI

MUMBAI: The aggressive tax enforcement targeting small businesses could undermine the gains of tax formalisation under the GST, which has crossed eight years of implementation, and could push them back into the cash economy that online payments especially the UPI have helped reduce to a large extent, SBI Research has warned in a report.

"A recent case from Karnataka illustrates this tension of aggressive tax enforcement under the GST regime, where numerous small traders and shopkeepers in Bengaluru have received disproportionately high tax notices primarily based on digital footprints such as UPI transactions," the report said.

Urging moderation, the report said, "While the intent to capture a more accurate picture of economic activity and reduce tax evasion is commendable, such enforcement must be balanced with sensitivity. The risk is that overly aggressive scrutiny could drive small businesses back into the informal cash-based economy undermining the very purpose of formalisation."

The report, penned by the bank’s chief economic advisor Soumaykanti Ghosh, further argues that inclusivity must remain the central tenet of GST's future.

"GST has laid the foundation for greater accountability and revenue generation, but its long-term success will depend on ensuring that it empowers all stakeholders, especially small traders, instead of penalising them," Ghosh warned.