Honda steps up commuter game with new bikes to take on Hero

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is expanding its footprint in the high-volume commuter motorcycle segment, aiming to challenge Hero MotoCorp, the dominant market leader. To strengthen its position in the world's largest two-wheeler market, the Japanese two-wheeler major launched two new motorcycles -- the Shine 100 Deluxe and the CB125 Hornet -- on Wednesday. These strategic introductions are designed to drive sales volume and compete more aggressively in this key segment.

“With these two new models, our volume is surely going to go up. Last year was very significant for us because in the total industry growth of 1.6 million, we contributed 50% of the growth. We expect to have this kind of growth in this fiscal year as well with the launch of these two motorcycles,” said Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing at HMSI.

Despite a decline in demand for entry-level motorcycles (100-110cc) in recent years, the segment still accounted for more than 46% of motorcycle volume and 29% of the total two-wheeler sales in the financial year 2025. Hero MotoCorp, on the back of its most successful product Splendor dominates this space with about 78% share.