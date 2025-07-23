India set to surpass Vietnam in mobile phone exports by end of 2025: CDS study

NEW DELHI: India will surpass Vietnam in mobile phone export volumes by the end of this year, according to a study by the Centre for Development Studies (CDS). The report highlights that China will continue to play a key role in India’s electronics manufacturing growth, especially as a major supplier of crucial components.

The study, led by Professor C Veeramani, Director and RBI Chair Professor at CDS, recommends that India adopt a Global Value Chain (GVC)-centric approach to become one of the world’s top smartphone suppliers and boost domestic value addition up to 40%. GVCs function like global assembly lines, where different parts of a product are produced in different countries. Each contributes in the segment where it holds a comparative advantage—such as lower labor costs, specialized skills, access to raw materials, or advanced technology.

China and Vietnam followed this model: they began with mobile assembly and gradually built a comprehensive ecosystem of component suppliers. The study argues that India should follow a similar path, moving away from trying to design, manufacture, and assemble products entirely within one country.

“India’s success mirrors the path of other Asian economies—first achieving scale, and then deepening value addition. Export-led growth is the foundation for long-term competitiveness, and sustained government support will be essential over the next decade,” said Prof. Veeramani.