India’s pharma exports rise 9.3% to $30.5 billion in FY25; complex generics and global expansion drive growth

CHENNAI: India's pharmaceutical exports reached US$30.5 billion in FY2025, marking a 9.3% increase from the previous year, according to a new report by Rubix Data Sciences, a leading provider of risk management and monitoring solutions.

The report projects that the country’s pharma exports could double to US$65 billion by 2030.

Complex generics and global expansion drive the growth, highlighting how Indian pharmaceutical companies are navigating global uncertainty by focusing on complex generics, expanding international operations, and strengthening regulatory capabilities.

“India’s strength comes at a time of rising external volatility,” the report states.

The United States, which accounts for over 32% of India’s pharma exports, is reportedly mulling a 200% tariff on pharmaceutical imports—raising serious implications for India’s export-driven pharma sector.

“But India is not standing still. From strategic acquisitions by Indian CDMOs (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations) in the US and Europe to the increasing share of complex generics in their product mix, Indian companies are proactively mitigating these risks,” the report adds.

According to Rubix, Indian pharma companies are responding by investing in US-focused manufacturing capabilities, enhancing regulatory compliance, and developing complex generics targeted at upcoming patent expiries. With a series of high-value global drug patents set to expire over the next five years, Indian players are positioning themselves to fill the resulting supply gaps.

“The surge in pharma exports this year is encouraging, but it also reflects how Indian manufacturers are recalibrating in response to global uncertainties. From navigating tariff pressures to strengthening compliance and expanding globally, the sector is showing clear signs of strategic maturity. We believe this momentum will continue as companies focus more on complex generics and strengthen their specialised capabilities,” said Mohan Ramaswamy, Co-founder and CEO of Rubix Data Sciences.

The report identifies a clear shift in strategic priorities among Indian pharma firms. Companies are increasingly entering advanced therapeutic segments such as oncology, anti-diabetics, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Many are also scaling up their global presence through acquisitions and partnerships, particularly in developed markets, to bolster supply chain continuity and meet evolving regulatory demands.

With 74% of India’s bulk drug imports still sourced from China, the report underscores the growing urgency to diversify both supply chains and customer bases as a key lever for long-term resilience.

As the August 1 tariff deadline looms, decisions by Indian policymakers and businesses could significantly influence not just India’s pharma trajectory, but the health of millions worldwide who rely on its medicines, the report concludes.