Infosys Q1 net profit up 9% to Rs 6,921 crore

BANGALURU: IT services major Infosys on Wednesday beat street estimates and posted an 8.7% increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at Rs 6,921 crore compared to Rs 6,368 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations in the June quarter stood at Rs 42,279 crore, growth of 7.5% y-o-y compared to Rs 39,315 crore. The IT firm has revised its revenue guidance to 1% to 3% from 0% to 3% earlier. It maintained its operation margin guidance at 20% to 22%. The company's operating margin was at 20.8% and its total contract value (TCV) of large deal wins was at $3.8 billion, with 55% net new in Q1.

"Our performance in Q1 demonstrates the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities, the success in client consolidation decisions, and the dedication of our over 300,000 employees”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, adding that the company's large deal wins of $3.8 billion reflect a distinct competitive positioning and deep client relationships."

“Q1 performance is a clear reflection of our unwavering focus on multiple fronts resulting in strong growth at 2.6% QoQ, resilient margins at 20.8% and EPS increase of 8.6% YoY. We continue to leverage Project Maximus to make investments in strategic priorities to drive profitable growth and enhance shareholder value," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO.

He highlighted that cash flow conversion was well above 100% for the fifth consecutive quarter.

The impact of currency volatility was effectively managed through our proactive hedging strategy, the CFO added. The company's financial services revenue grew 5.6% y-o-y in CC and manufacturing grew 12.2% y-o-y in June quarter. Infosys added 8,456 employees in Q1 and its total employees as of June 2025 stood at 3,23,788. Its attrition rate stood at 14.4% in Q1, up from 12.7% in the same quarter last year.