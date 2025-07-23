SC dismisses Kalanithi Maran & KAL Airways’ Rs 1,300 cr damages appeal against SpiceJet

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for the current promoters of budget airline SpiceJet, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways challenging a Delhi High Court order that had rejected their claim seeking Rs 1,323 crore in damages from SpiceJet.

The top court passed the order in a special leave petition, wherein the division bench dismissed their plea on the grounds of delay.

Kalanithi Maran, media baron and former owner of SpiceJet, and KAL Airways earlier this month moved Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's May order that dismissed their pleas seeking Rs 1,323 crore in damages from SpiceJet.

This fresh ruling is likely to be the final hearing in the long contested legal battle between the current and former promoters of the budget airline. Earlier, an arbitral tribunal had also rejected KAL Airways Rs 1,323 crore damages claim against the airline.