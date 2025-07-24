Adani Enterprises inks pact with Mettube to manufacture copper tubes for heating, AC industry

MUMBAI: Adani Enterprises has announced a share purchase as well as a shareholders agreement with Mettube Mauritius, a part of the Metdist Group that is into precision copper tube manufacturing, to locally manufacture copper tubes for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry.

Under the agreement, Adani Enterprises will divest a 50% stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Kutch Copper Tubes to Mettube. Additionally, Adani will invest 50% in Mettube Copper India, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mettube and operates a copper plant near Ahmedabad, the companies said in a joint statement Thursday without disclosing the financial details.

Mettube Copper India is part of the Metdist Group, which is a global leader in precision copper tube manufacturing with a legacy of over 50 years. Mettube operates state-of-the-art facilities in Malaysia and India, supplying copper tubes to global HVAC and refrigeration brands.

Its Ahmedabad plant, commissioned in 2024, is the country’s first inner grooved copper tube manufacturing facility.

Mettube offers a range of products spanning over 350 tailored profiles and meets global quality, performance, and sustainability standards, it said.