Asian shares rise, buoyed by expectation of more trade pacts after US-Japan tariff deal

MANILA: Asian shares rose Thursday, buoyed by optimism that the U.S.-Japan tariff agreement will be followed by more trade deals.

Later Thursday, the European Central Bank was expected to hold off on making another interest rate cut as it waits to measure the size of any economic blow from higher U.S. tariffs.

Trump has sent the EU a letter laying out a 30% tariff rate, but European trade officials hope to haggle that down to as low as 10% in high-stakes trade talks ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline.

European leaders were meeting with top Chinese officials in Beijing to discuss trade, climate change and global conflicts. But observers said solid agreements were unlikely.

In Asian trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 1.6% to 41,826.34. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5% to 3,601.50, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.6% to 25,677.95.

South Korea's Kospi added 0.2% to 3,190.45, shedding some of its earlier gains, after central bank data showed Thursday that the country's economy expanded at a 0.6% annual rate in the last quarter, above expectations thanks to robust private consumption and exports.

Australia's S&P ASX 200 slid 0.3% to 8,709.40. Taiwan's Taiex gained 0.2% while India's BSE Sensex shed 0.7%.

"Asian equities caught another updraft, rising for a sixth straight session, as whispers of broader trade accords scattered across the tape like migrating birds sensing the storm has passed," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote in a commentary.

"With the ink barely dry on the U.S.-Japan tariff truce — inked at a palatable 15% — traders are already scanning the horizon for the next deal to surface. Europe? Maybe. India? China? Everyone? Perhaps. But the mood is pure Electric Avenue," he added.

The Nomura Group, in a research report, said tariff rates set by the U.S. for Indonesia and the Philippines at 19%, "are fairly high and therefore pose downside risks to their respective growth outlooks." It estimated the direct effects could reduce GDP growth by 0.2 percentage point in Indonesia and 0.4 percentage point in the Philippines.

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks set more records following a trade deal between the world's No. 1 and No. 4 economies, one that would lower proposed tariffs on Japanese imports coming to the United States.