Boosted by improved asset quality, Indian Bank net income jumps 24% to Rs 2973 crore in Q1 of FY26

MUMBAI: The Chennai-based Indian Bank has reported a robust set of numbers with a standalone net income of Rs 2972.82 crore for the quarter to June, registering a growth of 23.7% on-year boosted by higher interest income and improved asset quality.

The state-run bank told reporters in an earnings call that its key net interest income grew 2.9% to Rs 6,359 crore while interest income rose 8.2% to Rs 16,282.71 crore, taking the total income to Rs 18,721 crore, up 10.5% from Rs 16,945 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Asset quality remained stable with gross NPA ratio improving by 76 bps to 3.01 from 3.77. The amount of net non-performing assets stood at Rs 1035.56, more than halving from Rs 2,026.59 crore. Similarly, the NPA ratio also improved by 21 bps to 0.18 from 0.39 in June 2024, Binod Kumar, the managing director and chief executive of the bank, told reporters.

The provision coverage ratio improved by 154 bps to 98.20 in June 2025 from 96.66 in June 2024, he said, adding the slippage ratio was contained at 0.94 compared to 1.50 a year ago.

The return on assets rose 14 bps to 1.34% from 1.20% last year while the return on equity increased 50 bps to 20.26% from 19.76%.