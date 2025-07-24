Canara Bank net income jumps 22% to Rs 4,752 crore in Q1 of FY26

MUMBAI: Leading public sector lender Canara Bank has reported a 22% jump in net income at Rs 4,752 crore in the June quarter led by rise in other income and improved asset quality which cushioned a marginal dip in net interest income.

The bank showed improved asset quality with the gross NPA ratio falling to 2.69 from 2.94, and net NPA ratio improving to 0.63 from 0.7. Credit cost too improved by 18 bps at 0.72%, the bank said in a statement Thursday.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs in the quarter fell to Rs 29,518.43 crore from Rs 31,530.03 in the March quarter, and net NPAs came down to Rs 6,765.24 crore from Rs 7,353.31 crore.

Provisions for contingencies increased to Rs 2,351.56 crore from Rs 1,831.71 crore while provisions for bad loans dropped to Rs 1,845.26 crore from Rs 2,847.09 crore.