ED raids on Anil Ambani companies: What led to this investigation?

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided over 35 premises, 50 companies, and around 25 individuals linked to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an alleged Rs 3,000 crore loan scam involving Yes Bank.

According to preliminary findings, the ED has uncovered a “well-planned scheme” to siphon or divert Rs 3,000 crore between 2017 and 2019. The agency suspects bribe payments to Yes Bank promoters' personal accounts shortly before the loan disbursals.

Yes Bank–Rana Kapoor Probe

The case builds on a broader investigation that began in 2020, when the ED linked Anil Ambani’s group of companies—including nine entities that had borrowed nearly Rs 12,800 crore—to money laundering activities involving Yes Bank’s then-promoter Rana Kapoor. Ambani was interrogated under PMLA provisions, with sessions reportedly lasting over nine hours.

The 2020 probe also covered other major borrowers such as Essel, DHFL, Cox & Kings, Jet Airways, and Indiabulls, focusing on alleged kickbacks and irregularities in loan sanctioning.

RCom Loan Fraud Allegations Involving Other Banks

In June 2025, State Bank of India (SBI) independently classified the loan account of Reliance Communications (RCom) and its promoters as "fraud", and reported the case to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The exposure included Rs 2,227 crore in fund-based and Rs 786 crore in non-fund-based loans.

SBI's classification cited serious allegations, including diversion of funds, misuse of loan proceeds, circular transactions among group companies, and unexplained invoice irregularities

This action followed a series of show-cause notices and forensic audit reviews conducted in December 2023, March 2024, and September 2024, in line with the RBI’s updated fraud reporting framework.

SBI’s forensic audit revealed that RCom and its affiliated entities borrowed over ₹31,500 crore from various banks. Of this, about Rs 13,667 crore (44%) was used to repay earlier loans; Rs 12,692 crore (41%) was transferred to related parties; and over Rs 6,265 crore was allegedly diverted for unauthorised purposes.

The audit also highlighted a complex intra-group fund movement strategy, where loans were routed through subsidiaries such as Reliance Telecom (RTL) and Reliance Infratel (RITL) to settle unrelated liabilities.