Imported whiskies to get cheaper by Rs 300 a bottle

Despite a steep reduction in import duties on UK-originated spirits under the newly signed India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the final impact on the prices of premium brands such as Johnnie Walker and Glenfiddich in India is expected to be limited. This is because alcohol taxes fall under state jurisdiction, and excise collections remain a major revenue source for state governments.

"Consumer prices for imported Scotch (whiskey) are not likely to change much. Most of the taxes on alcohol sit in states, and even if all customs duty reduction is passed on, the impact on consumer prices of imported Scotch whiskies will be in the range of Rs 100-300 per bottle," liquor industry expert and director general of the Brewers Association of India Vinod Giri said.

He added that since price segments in whisky are currently too wide, this much reduction is not going to win any new consumers, and hence companies are likely to instead pocket the savings.

As per the FTA signed in London between India and the United Kingdom, India is reducing duty on UK whisky and gin from 150% to 75% and further to 40% in the tenth year of the deal. The revised tariff structure will apply to both bottled-in-origin (BIO) and bulk imports, which are used for making Bottled in India (BIO) products as well as blending with Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL). International liquor brands welcomed the FTA as they believe it will lead to premiumisation in the world’s largest whiskey market.