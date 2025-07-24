India targets 100% population coverage with 4G and 90% with 5G in draft of new telecom policy

NEW DELHI: The Centre has set up targets to achieve 100% population coverage with 4G and 90% coverage with 5G, as per the draft of the National Telecom Policy 2025 (NTP-25). The policy also aims to double the telecom sector’s contribution to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and attract an annual investment of ₹1,00,000 crore.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has circulated the draft policy for public consultation, seeking comments, suggestions, and feedback from stakeholders and the general public within 21 days from the date of issuance, which is July 23. The policy outlines ten strategic objectives to be achieved by 2030, including a plan to double the export of telecom products and services and to double the number of telecommunications startups in the country.

“Building upon the achievements of the National Digital Communications Policy 2018, this Policy responds to the emerging opportunities and challenges presented by next-generation technologies such as 5G/6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Quantum Communications, Satellite Network, and Blockchain,” reads the draft policy.

In terms of connectivity, the policy proposes increasing the fiberization of telecom towers from the current 46% to 80%, ensuring 100% fiberization of all Gram Panchayats (GPs) under BharatNet with uptime exceeding 98%, and enabling fiber connectivity to all government institutions at the village level and beyond. To expand mobile networks in underserved rural, remote, and urban areas, the Centre plans to introduce new Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) schemes. Additionally, the DoT intends to launch incentive programs to boost the adoption of fixed-line broadband.