Irish watchdog threatens X over adult content controls

DUBLIN: Ireland's media watchdog, acting on behalf of the EU, has warned Elon Musk's social network X that it must enact rules to restrict children's access to adult content by Friday or "face action".

The regulator, Coimisiun na Mean, is tasked by the European Union with overseeing compliance by tech giants including X, Meta and TikTok, which all have European headquarters in the Irish capital.

The authority formally adopted an Online Safety Code in October -- following consultation with the European Commission -- introducing binding rules to protect EU users of video-sharing platforms from harmful content.

Platforms were given nine months before the more detailed provisions of the code came into force to allow time for any IT changes that may have been needed.

The rules, which came into force this week, included an obligation for video-sharing platforms that allow pornography to use effective age assurance to ensure that children are not normally able to access it.

They also prohibit the uploading of content such as cyberbullying, the promotion of self-harm, suicide, eating disorders or dangerous challenges, as well as pornography and violence.

Of all the platforms based in Ireland, X is the only one that allows pornography.

In a statement sent to AFP on Thursday, the regulator said that X, formerly Twitter, has not so far complied with the rules.

After an initial review, the watchdog said it "cannot see any evidence of measures taken to comply with the age assurance requirement".

"Non-compliance is a serious matter which can lead to sanctions including significant financial penalties," it said.

X did not immediately reply to an AFP request for comment.

According to the code, breaches carry fines of up to 10 percent of a platform's annual turnover or up to 20 million euros ($23.5 million) -- whichever is greater.

The regulator also said on Thursday it had "further concerns" about X's compliance with some of the other rules "including but not limited to, the availability of parental controls".

It said it "will take further action" if X does not provide evidence of compliance with the code by Friday.

It also said it is continuing to review the compliance of other designated video-sharing platforms to assess their compliance "and will take any further supervisory, investigative or enforcement action required".