Nestlé India Q1 net profit dips 12% on higher raw material prices

NEW DELHI: Nestle India reported an 11.7% decline in net profit to Rs 659 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year despite a 6% growth in revenue. The first quarter revenue grew by 5.9% to Rs 5,074 crore compared to Rs 4,814 crore in the year-ago period.

This decline in profit, despite revenue growth, is likely attributed to the elevated consumption prices across the commodity portfolio, higher operations costs as a result of expansion in manufacturing and higher finance costs. However, impact of higher raw material prices was partly offset by stabilising prices for edible oil and cocoa, a declining trend in coffee and stabilising to modest increase in pricing of milk.

Cost of materials consumed as a percentage of sales has increased from 42.5% to 45.0% for the three months ended 30th June 2025. However, EBIDTA margin of the company clocked a strong 21.7%.