Bank of Baroda net income inches up 1.8% to Rs 4,541 crore in Q1 of FY26

MUMBAI: The second largest state-run lender Bank of Baroda has reported a tepid set of numbers for the June quarter with net income managing to inch up just about 1.8% on-year to Rs 4541.3 crore.

Interest income rose 4.9% to Rs 31,091 crore, while the key net interest income fell nearly 1.4% to Rs 11,435 crore from Rs 11,600 crore a year earlier. Non-interest income grew 88% to Rs 4,675 crore, still not large enough to make up for the weak incremental interest income.

The global net interest margin for the quarter came in at a low 2.91%, while the domestic net interest margin printed in again at a low 3.06%, the bank said Friday.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets came down to 2.28% from 2.88%, while net bad loans came in at 0.6% from 0.69%. In absolute terms, gross NPAs came down by 10.7% to Rs 27,572 crore.

The provision coverage ratio stood at 93.18% while the slippage ratio stands at 1.16 and credit cost at 0.55%.

BoB shares closed 1.36% lower at Rs 243.45 while the index fell almost 0.9%.