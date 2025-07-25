India has right to take corrective steps if UK imposes carbon tax

India has secured a commitment from the UK that, if its proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) -- commonly referred to as a carbon tax -- adversely impacts Indian exports in the future, New Delhi will have the right to seek corrective steps, government sources said.

According to sources, India raised the issue during trade negotiations with the UK. The UK is currently considering implementing CBAM in 2027.

“When we raised the issue during negotiations, the UK acknowledged it. This is important because if their CBAM measures negate the trade benefits we gain, the issue must be addressed. We made that clear,” said a government official who did not wish to be identified.