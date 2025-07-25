India may ease stance on Chinese investment in electronics manufacturing sector

NEW DELHI: India is expected to maintain a flexible approach toward Chinese investment in the electronics manufacturing sector, according to government sources. As per the official, India cannot afford to completely disengage from China as the country accounts for 60% of global electronics manufacturing capacity. He emphasized the necessity of collaboration with China for India's growth in the sector.

"We want to grow our manufacturing capacity. So, some sort of collaboration with China is something we can't avoid. Therefore, we have to be strategic about what we do, and how we do it. But it has to be done," said the official.

After years of limiting Chinese investments in India, the government is now gradually opening up its market to Chinese companies. Following the Galwan clash in 2020, India took a hard stance on China and its companies operating in the country. It banned over 200 Chinese apps, including popular platforms like TikTok, WeChat, and UC Browser, citing security and privacy concerns. Additionally, firms like Huawei and ZTE were excluded from participating in India’s 5G rollout.

Investments from Chinese companies have since required security clearance due to national security and data protection concerns. However, India has recently shown signs of easing these restrictions. Reports suggest that China has been unwilling to share technology, and that 300 Chinese employees were withdrawn from Foxconn, which could disrupt Apple iPhone production in India. In response, the Electronics Association has urged the government to implement swift policy measures, warning that continued unofficial restrictions could derail India’s $32 billion export-driven electronics manufacturing goals.

On Thursday, India began processing tourist visas for Chinese nationals for the first time in five years. While visa issuance had originally been suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions continued because of tensions along the eastern Ladakh border.