India, UK ink major trade deal: An explainer

NEW DELHI: India inked a Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the UK on July 24. It is the country's most ambitious trade agreement till date, covering 26 sectors from tariffs to technology.

The pact has many things which were agreed upon by India for the first time, including slashing of import duties on automobiles, and inclusion of chapters like Trade and Gender Equality. It covers areas such as tariffs, services, digital trade, intellectual property, and government procurement.

CETA is India's 16th and one of its most wide-ranging trade agreements. The pact is aimed at doubling bilateral trade in goods and services to USD 112 billion from USD 56 billion at present. It is essential to understand the main advantages of the CETA for Indian businesses.